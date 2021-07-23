Sussex discover County Championship Division Stage fixtures

Sussex CCC's Tom Haines is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the 2021 County Championship, having amassed 767 runs in nine games. Picture by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The 1st Central County Ground outfit will be in Division Three of the Division Stage, alongside Worcestershire, Middlesex, Leicestershire, Kent, and Derbyshire, after finishing bottom of Group 3.

Iain Salisbury's men will begin the Division Stage away at Worcestershire on Monday, August 30 (11am start).

Sussex then welcome Middlesex to Hove on Monday, September 6 (10.30am), before making the trip to Leicestershire on Sunday, September 12 (10.30am).

Sussex conclude their 2021 County Championship campaign with a home game against Derbyshire on Tuesday, September 21 (10.30am).