Sussex pace ace Garton in England one-day squad

George Garton in Blast action for Sussex / Picture: Getty

Fast bowler and improving batsman Garton, 24 is named in the squad for the first time. Having been a mainstay of Sussex white-ball plans over the past few years and been part of the England system through the Lions since 2016, the left-arm quick will be looking to push his claim for inclusion in this Royal London Series.

England Men’s Head Coach, Chris Silverwood, said: “We have been monitoring the progress of George Garton for quite some time. He has been a significant part of Sussex’s bowling unit in white-ball cricket for an extended period. His ability to bowl quick with his point of difference being a left-armer certainly gives us options in this series, and he deserves his chance at this level.

“This ODI series is important as we continue to build momentum ahead of the 2023 World Cup. Despite some injuries, the squad I have selected is strong and gives us depth across all departments. We are looking forward to competing and putting on a show for the fans.

“Several players are not available for selection due to injury. Jofra Archer (right elbow), Saqib Mahmood (abdominal) and Reece Topley (side strain) are all missing, but continue to make excellent progress from their respective injuries.

“We are pleased that Ben Stokes is returning to action with Durham this weekend after recovering from a fractured finger. If everything goes to plan, I hope he could be available for selection for the Vitality IT20 series against Pakistan next month.

“Unfortunately, following the second Test at Edgbaston against New Zealand, Olly Stone has been diagnosed with a stress fracture of his lower back and will miss the rest of the summer with the injury. It is a great shame as Olly was showing real promise with the ball and would have been part of our selection plans for this series.”

England ODI Squad

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) Captain

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Sam Billings (Kent)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Tom Curran (Surrey)

Liam Dawson (Hampshire)

George Garton (Sussex)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

The Royal London ODI Series

1st ODI: England v Sri Lanka, Tuesday 29 June 2021, Emirates Riverside, Durham (11.00am BST)

2nd ODI: England v Sri Lanka, Thursday 1 July 2021, Kia Oval, London (1.00pm BST)