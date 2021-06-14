Your chance to WIN tickets to see Sussex Sharks in the Vitality Blast

Phil Salt has been in scintillating for for Sussex in the Vitality Blast

We have 50 tickets to give away for the Sharks’ seven home games over the coming weeks.

The Sharks have had a great start to the tournament, beating Hampshire and Gloucesterhsire in their opening games.

This week we have a pair of tickets for the Glamorgan game on Tuesday, June 22 and a set of four tickets to give away for the Gloucestershire game on Friday, June 25. Skipper Luke Wright will be looking for success in a competition they won in 2009.

All you have to do to stand a chance to win is to answer this question:

When did Sussex win the T20 trophy?

Email your answer with your name and contact phone number to [email protected] along with which game you would like to have the tickets for.

In the subject line of the email, please put ‘Sussex Cricket Vitality Blast tickets competition’. Closing date and time for entries is Tuesday, June 15, 4pm. Tickets will be emailed to the winners.

These tickets are for the new temporary stands located at the North End of the ground. They will have an allocated seat and be grouped together but socially distanced from each party - so each group of four will be together but distanced from others.