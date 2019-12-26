12 photos only Brighton will understand after defeat to Tottenham in Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion were beaten 2-1 by Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day.

Here, we take a look at the best photos from the match. Scroll down and click through the pages to view them.

Photo by Getty Images.

Photo by Getty Images.

Photo by Getty Images.

Photo by Getty Images.

Photo by Getty Images.

Photo by Getty Images.

Photo by Getty Images.

Photo by Getty Images.

Photo by Getty Images.