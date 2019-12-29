Alireza Jahanbakhsh on Brighton and Hove Albion future and January transfer window

The immediate future of Alireza Jahanbakhsh remains uncertain despite his impressive goal scoring display in the 2-0 victory against Bournemouth last Saturday.

Jahanbakhsh, 26, claimed his first ever goal for Brighton following his £17m arrival from AZ Alkmaar in 2018.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh admitted he felt emotional after his goal

The Iranian international has hardly featured under Graham Potter this season but made his first Premier League start of the campaign against Eddie Howe's team.

Jahanbakhsh scored after just two minutes when his right-footed shot flew beyond away keeper Aaron Ramsdale after good work from Neal Maupay.

It was an emotional celebration from Jahanbakhsh but whether it kick-starts his Albion career or simply reminds potential January bidders of his availability remains to be seen.

Does he want to stay at Brighton for the rest of the season? "Yes, why not I feel good," said Jahanbakhsh after the match. "I am here I did not plan anything and I didn't even talk about it with anyone. But we will see what the future brings.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh's future at Brighton remains uncertain

"To be honest we have not spoke about it. So I don't know what the future will bring for me. Every footballer wants to play regularly. You guys (journalists) want to do your job. All of a sudden if they stop you to do that, it feels weird for you guys.

"As a footballer this is my job. I would love to play every single game but that is something the manager decides. I always try to respect that."

Jahanbakhsh has always been a regular starter for his previous clubs in the Netherlands with Nijmegen Eendracht Combinatie and AZ Alkmaar and he admits struggling to break into the Albion team has been mentally taxing.

"It is very difficult mentally to keep yourself there. To train well and keep yourself at high performance. It has been very tough for me. The last couple of weeks for me and my family it has been very difficult because such a thing never happened in my career.

"It was not expected. Last season it was not the best season for me for statistics. I then missed a lot of games (this season) half the games I did not play and then Asia Cup injuries etc.

"The manager comes in and tries his new tactic with new players and that's understandable but I was hoping to get my chances earlier. But at the same time I was respecting the managers decision. I never complained but inside myself I was very frustrated.

"I speak to my family and my best friends, the guys who are really trusting. They have been there in the good days and the bad days as well. Those are the people who have always inspired me."

Brighton head coach Graham Potter added, "I like Alireza and very pleased for him. He offers us something different."