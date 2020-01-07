Bad news for Newcastle United and Aston Villa as they sound out Brighton and Hove Albion striker

Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray continues to be linked with a January departure but the club are unlikely to sell to a direct Premier League rival.

Both Newcastle and Villa and looking to bolster their attacks and feel a short-term deal for Murray could be an option.

Brighton are thought to be keen on CSKA Moscow striker Fyodor Chalov (left)

Dean Smith's Villa - who are one point above the drop zone - have lost their record signing Wesley to injury and have also been linked to moves for Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud.

Steve Bruce's Newcastle are one-point above Albion and have struggled for goals of late. They are keen to provide support for Joelinton and Andy Carroll.

Brighton are tracking CSKA Moscow striker Fyodor Chalov which could pave the way for Murray's departure.

Murray, who has also attracted interest from Nottingham Forest and Celtic, has made just three Premier League starts this season and is out of contract at the summer.

He has scored 25 Premier League goals for Brighton in the last two seasons but his only goal this campaign arrived in the Carabao Cup at Bristol Rovers

Murray, 36, missed last Saturday's 1-0 FA Cup loss to Sheffield Wednesday with a "minor knock" sustained in training.