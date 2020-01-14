Latest Premier League news

Bookies drop major hint on Brighton & Hove Albion’s pursuit of Premier League star, Sheffield United launch move for World Cup finalist, Manchester United 'fail' in top target bid: Rumours

Brighton & Hove Albion's bid for a top Premier League star is the subject of speculation from the bookmakers.

Brighton & Hove Albion have a little over two weeks to make all of the signings they need for the remainder of this year's Premier League season. The Seagulls have been impressive so far under Graham Potter, but they are hoping to bring more bodies in to see them through till May. The latest on their pursuit of a top Premier League talent is included in our latest roundup of Premier League rumours and gossip. Check it all out below.

Sheffield United have been linked with a shock move for Croatian World Cup finalist and Besiktas star defender Domagoj Vida. (Takvim)

1. Blades want World Cup hero

Sheffield United have been linked with a shock move for Croatian World Cup finalist and Besiktas star defender Domagoj Vida. (Takvim)
Getty
Getty
Buy a Photo
Manchester United man Jesse Lingard has apparently been offered to four Serie A teams by new agent Mino Raiola. (Daily Express)

2. Lingard 'offered to four teams'

Manchester United man Jesse Lingard has apparently been offered to four Serie A teams by new agent Mino Raiola. (Daily Express)
Getty
Getty
Buy a Photo
Aston Villa are mulling over a potential move for their former striker Christian Benteke. (Daily Express)

3. Benteke could return

Aston Villa are mulling over a potential move for their former striker Christian Benteke. (Daily Express)
Getty
Getty
Buy a Photo
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is considering a shock move to bring Manchester City defender John Stones in on a loan deal. (The Sun)

4. Arteta wants Stones

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is considering a shock move to bring Manchester City defender John Stones in on a loan deal. (The Sun)
Getty
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3