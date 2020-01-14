Bookies give big clue on Brighton & Hove Albion’s pursuit of talented Premier League star, Sheffield United launch move for World Cup hero, Manchester United 'fail' in top target bid: Rumours

Brighton & Hove Albion's bid for a top Premier League star is the subject of speculation from the bookmakers.

Brighton & Hove Albion have a little over two weeks to make all of the signings they need for the remainder of this year's Premier League season. The Seagulls have been impressive so far under Graham Potter, but they are hoping to bring more bodies in to see them through till May. The latest on their pursuit of a top Premier League talent is included in our latest roundup of Premier League rumours and gossip. Check it all out below.

Sheffield United have been linked with a shock move for Croatian World Cup finalist and Besiktas star defender Domagoj Vida. (Takvim)

Manchester United man Jesse Lingard has apparently been offered to four Serie A teams by new agent Mino Raiola. (Daily Express)

Aston Villa are mulling over a potential move for their former striker Christian Benteke. (Daily Express)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is considering a shock move to bring Manchester City defender John Stones in on a loan deal. (The Sun)

Ex-Leeds United man Jack Clarke is reportedly closing in on a loan move to QPR for the remainder of the season from Tottenham Hotspur. (Various)

Brighton & Hove Albion have slapped a 50m price tag on defender Lewis Dunk amid interest from Chelsea. (Various)

Newcastle United are set to offer Dwight Gayle to Championship sides on a loan basis, in a deal that would be no risk, with clubs only committing to a permanent deal of 20m if they are promoted. (The Telegraph)

Manchester United reportedly need to hold more talks with Sporting Lisbon after failing to agree a fee for Bruno Fernandes. (Metro)