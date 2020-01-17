Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder completes loan deal to Alan Pardew's ADO Den Haag

Albion midfielder Tudor Baluta has joined Dutch Eredivisie side ADO Den Haag on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Romanian international heads to the Netherlands on a deal that runs until 30th June, and will link up with Alan Pardew’s team for the remainder of the campaign.

Albion’s technical director Dan Ashworth said, “Tudor is one of a number of talented young players at the club, and this loan move will be excellent for his development.

“He will have a chance to play regularly at a very high standard in the Dutch Eredivisie, and work under a very experienced coach in Alan Pardew.

“Myself, Graham Potter, David Weir, and his team will continue to monitor his progress, and we wish him all the very best for the rest of the season.”

Baluta arrived at Albion from FC Viitorul Constanta in January 2019, before returning to the club on loan.

He returned to Albion ahead of the current campaign, and made his one first-team appearance to date in the Carabao Cup third round tie against Aston Villa in September.

The 20-year-old has also played five times in the Premier League 2 for Simon Rusk’s under-23 side, and in three Leasing.com Trophy matches against Southend United, Leyton Orient and Newport County.