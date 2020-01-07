Brighton and Hove Albion's Australian duo help raise $40,000 for bushfire appeal

Albion's Australian duo Maty Ryan and Aaron Mooy helped their Socceroos' teammates raise an impressive $40,000 to support the Australian bushfire appeals.

Goalkeeper Ryan and Mooy backed the Australian PFA’s initiative which saw members donate $1000 for every goal scored in the previous round of the domestic A League and W League fixtures.

“I think $40,000 was raised in the end," said Ryan. “I’ve spoken to Aaron about what’s happening, and we can’t believe the destruction and devastation that the fires have caused.

“It seems that everyone has a friend or family member that’s got a story to tell about someone they know being affected. But it’s nice to see so many players being active on social media and encouraging people to donate.

"Anything that we can do to help those affected is great, and it’s something which has united the whole world. It’s nice to know the world cares, and people are doing their bit to help out.”

Mooy, who won Albion's goal of the month for December following his sublime strike against Bournemouth, added, "What’s happening back home is terrible, so being able to donate a $1000 for every goal scored in the A League and W League fixtures was the very least I could do.

“Having friends and family being affected by what’s going on in this ongoing crisis is really worrying, and I hope that relief comes very soon.

“As players, we are in a very fortunate position and are able to raise awareness of what’s going on, so I really hope that our combined efforts can make some sort of difference. Maty and I will do whatever we can to help in any way, as will all Socceroos players from across the world.”