Brighton handed boost in Premier League ace pursuit, Chelsea close in on breakthrough, West Ham want Manchester United-linked star - gossip

A host of clubs have already completed deals, while some seek their first incomings of the window. We’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the top-flight so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest Premier League transfer news and gossip from around the web:

1. Grealish shock target for Manchester duo Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Manchester United and Manchester City. (Metro) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Toffees ready to step in for Serie A man Everton are ready to step in and signInter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino after he was offered toTottenham Hotspur. (Sky Italia) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Spurs pencil in midfielder medical Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signing of Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes. He is due to undergo his medical on Monday. (O'Jogo) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Newcastle in running for Watford ace Newcastle United are interested in Watford defender Christian Kabasele alongside Arsenal, West Ham and Manchester United. (Le10 Sport) Getty Buy a Photo

View more