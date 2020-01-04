Brighton & Hove Albion forward linked with January exit, ex-England man signs short-term deal with promoted side, and more

A possible exit for a Brighton & Hove Albion striker features in today's roundup of Premier League rumours.

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray has been linked with a move away from the club, with Nottingham Forest touted as a possible destination. Murray has struggled for gametime so far this season. (Daily Mirror)

Ex-England man Jack Rodwell has signed a short-term deal with Sheffield United, and should make his debut for the Blades in the FA Cup game against AFC Fylde at Bramall Lane this weekend. (Various)

Manchester United have made a firm decision that it is time to sell French midfielder Paul Pogba. The World Cup winner is likely to join Real Madrid, with Toni Kroos likely to wind up at Old Trafford as part of the deal. (The Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a loan move for unsettled Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar, who has been a target for Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool previously. (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa want to complete a deal for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on an initial loan deal - the Belgian has been playing second fiddle to Tammy Abraham so far this season. (Footmercato)

Sheffield United have joined the race for Nice midfielder Adrien Tameze, and they are keen to wrap up a deal to ward off interest from fellow Premier League sides Aston Villa, Burnley and Southampton. (The Telegraph)

Manchester United have made top Premier League midfielders James Maddison and Jack Grealish their top transfer targets for the January window. (The Independent)

Arsenal have joined Chelsea in the race for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake. The ex-Blues man is currently injured. (The Telegraph)

Inter Milan have expressed an interest in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen. The Dane is out of contract in the summer, with Manchester United keen. (Sky Sports)

West Ham United want to sign striker Gabigol from Inter Milan for a fee of £20m. The Brazilian has been in stunning form for Flamengo in a recent loan spell. (The Sun)

Manchester United are interested in Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell, who has impressed on his start to life in the top-flight. (Various)