Brighton & Hove Albion man in 'advanced' talks ahead of exit, Manchester United make breakthrough in chase for 'top target', Newcastle United to finally land in-demand striker: Rumours
Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter will be fairly happy with how the season is going so far, with the Seagulls playing some nice football this campaign.
Brighton & Hove Albion have still been linked with potential transfers in a bid to bolster their squad ahead of a tricky finish to the season, and some Seagulls players have also been linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium. One Brighton man is reportedly in 'advanced' talks ahead of a potential move. In other news Manchester United may have finally landed their top transfer target, and Newcastle United have reached a breakthrough in their chase for a new striker.
1. Leeds to secure Prem ace
Leeds United will have to pay Manchester City a fee of 8m to secure the signing of winger Jack Harrison on a permanent deal. (Manchester Evening News)
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has reportedly agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Milan, and will cost around 17m to prise away from North London with only months left on his contract. (Gazzetta dello Sport)