Brighton & Hove Albion man in 'advanced' talks ahead of exit, Manchester United make breakthrough in chase for 'top target', Newcastle United to finally land in-demand striker: Rumours

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter will be fairly happy with how the season is going so far, with the Seagulls playing some nice football this campaign.

Brighton & Hove Albion have still been linked with potential transfers in a bid to bolster their squad ahead of a tricky finish to the season, and some Seagulls players have also been linked with a move away from the Amex Stadium. One Brighton man is reportedly in 'advanced' talks ahead of a potential move. In other news Manchester United may have finally landed their top transfer target, and Newcastle United have reached a breakthrough in their chase for a new striker.

Leeds United will have to pay Manchester City a fee of 8m to secure the signing of winger Jack Harrison on a permanent deal. (Manchester Evening News)

1. Leeds to secure Prem ace

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen has reportedly agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Milan, and will cost around 17m to prise away from North London with only months left on his contract. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

2. Eriksen to leave

St James Park target Karl Toko-Ekambi may be available to Newcastle United, with La Liga side Villareal reportedly willing to let the forward leave for 21m. (Le10Sport)

3. Newcastle make striker breakthrough

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes wants a move to Manchester United amid heightened speculation. (Sky Sports)

4. Man Utd make progress on top target

