Brighton & Hove Albion named among favourites to land £12 million-rated Champions League striker this January

The January transfer window has been fairly subdued thus far, with a only a smattering of deals going through in the Premier League; Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough to West Ham United has been about as exciting as it's got.

Still, we're only just over the half-way point, and it's highly likely that a high-profile player or two will arrive in the Premier League before the January 31st.

Brighton & Hove Albion are expected to freshen up their front-line this month, and a host of attackers have been linked with the Seagulls since the turn of the year, including CSKA Moscow and Russia striker Fedor Chalov.

Now, Sky Bet have made Graham Potter's side the 5/1 second favourites to sign Genk striker Mbwanna Samatta this month.

The 27-year-old is arguably in the prime of his career, and netted 32 goals in the 2018/19 campaign for the Belgian giants.

This season, he played Champions League football with Genk, where he scored three goals in the group stage, including one in a narrow 2-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.

Interest in the Tanzania international is said to be high, with the likes of Norwich City, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace - the 7/2 favourites to seal the deal - all being linked with him in the past few weeks.

Albion veteran Glenn Murray has also been linked with a move this January, and Championship outfit Nottingham Forest currently look to be the clear favourites to sign him.