Brighton & Hove Albion's trip to Burgess Hill Town in Senior Cup postponed for second time

This (Tuesday) evening's rearranged Sussex Senior Cup third round clash between BetVictor South East outfit Burgess Hill Town and Brighton & Hove Albion U23s has been postponed.

Hill's Green Elephants Stadium pitch failed an inspection at 12pm this afternoon.

This is the second time the tie has been called off.

The original game was due to be played on Tuesday, December 10 but also fell foul of the weather.

Haywards Heath Town's home game against Sittingbourne in the BetVictor South East has also been postponed.

The Hanbury Park pitch failed an inspection this morning.

New dates for both games will be confirmed in due course.