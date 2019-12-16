Brighton & Hove Albion star linked with £25m Chelsea move, Manchester City join race for England star, and more

Chelsea have been linked with a Brighton star in today's Premier League rumours.

Chelsea are reportedly keen on a move for Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Ben White, who has been earning rave reviews on-loan at Leeds United this season.

The Sun on Sunday report that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is keen on White, as the Stamford Bridge club aim to bolster their defence.

The West London side are also keen on a return for their former defender Nathan Ake from Bournemouth, who would reportedly cost £40m.

If Chelsea did make a move for Ake then a move for White would become unlikely.

The rest of today's headlines:

Barcelona are waiting to see if Pep Guardiola will remain as Manchester City boss, with the Catalan club keen on a return for their former boss. (Daily Express)

There are reports that Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers would be the ideal candidate to replace Guardiola if he did leave Manchester. (Sun on Sunday)

Erling Haaland has made it clear to Manchester United that they are his first choice should he move from RB Salzburg in January. (Star)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reportedly be given £250m to spend to help Manchester United back to the top level of football. (Mail Online)

Arsenal are struggling to attract candidates for their managerial vacancy due to their troubles in the transfer market in recent years. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City have joined the race to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho. Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are also keen on the England winger. (Sun on Sunday)