Brighton & Hove Albion star linked with SHOCK move to Italian giants, top six sides fighting over Seagulls man, and more
The January transfer window is several days old now, and although we haven't seen any signings yet, Brighton & Hove Albion are being linked with some activity.
Unfortunately some of those links are in a way that fans won't appreciate, as two of Brighton & Hove Albion's stars are linked with the exit door in today's roundup of Premier League gossip and rumours. Other news includes a bizarre move for Ashley Young, and Wilfried Zaha could be on the move. Check all of that and more out below.
1. Traore linked with Champions
Manchester City are keen on signing in-form Wolves winger Adama Traore, who has scored three goals against them this season. (Calcio Mercato)