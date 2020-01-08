Latest PL news

Brighton & Hove Albion star linked with SHOCK move to Italian giants, top six sides fighting over Seagulls man, and more

The January transfer window is several days old now, and although we haven't seen any signings yet, Brighton & Hove Albion are being linked with some activity.

Unfortunately some of those links are in a way that fans won't appreciate, as two of Brighton & Hove Albion's stars are linked with the exit door in today's roundup of Premier League gossip and rumours. Other news includes a bizarre move for Ashley Young, and Wilfried Zaha could be on the move. Check all of that and more out below.

Manchester City are keen on signing in-form Wolves winger Adama Traore, who has scored three goals against them this season. (Calcio Mercato)

1. Traore linked with Champions

Chelsea still want to sign Wilfried Zaha in January, but dont want to spend 80m on the winger. (Daily Express)

2. Chelsea want Zaha

Everton boss Carlo Ancelloti reportedly wants to cull a number of star players, including Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson. (Various)

3. Carlo will axe stars

Aston Villa are being tipped for a surprise move to sign former Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina. (Daily Mail)

4. Pepe in England return

