Brighton & Hove Albion star linked with SHOCK move to Italian giants, top six sides fighting over Seagulls man, and more

Unfortunately some of those links are in a way that fans won't appreciate, as two of Brighton & Hove Albion's stars are linked with the exit door in today's roundup of Premier League gossip and rumours. Other news includes a bizarre move for Ashley Young, and Wilfried Zaha could be on the move. Check all of that and more out below.

1. Traore linked with Champions Manchester City are keen on signing in-form Wolves winger Adama Traore, who has scored three goals against them this season. (Calcio Mercato) Getty Getty Buy a Photo

2. Chelsea want Zaha Chelsea still want to sign Wilfried Zaha in January, but dont want to spend 80m on the winger. (Daily Express) Getty Getty Buy a Photo

3. Carlo will axe stars Everton boss Carlo Ancelloti reportedly wants to cull a number of star players, including Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson. (Various) Getty Getty Buy a Photo

4. Pepe in England return Aston Villa are being tipped for a surprise move to sign former Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina. (Daily Mail) Getty Getty Buy a Photo

View more