Brighton named favourites to land £20 million-rated striker in January transfer window

The January transfer window is set to burst into life in the coming days, as Premier League sides look to strengthen their squads with fresh talent ahead of a gruelling second half of the 2019/20 campaign.

Brighton are eager to add a new attacker to their front-line this month, as they look to build on an encouraging start to the season which has seen them claim high-profile scalps such as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in their pursuit of a mid-table finish.

CSKA Moscow striker Fyodor Chalov has been linked with Albion of the past couple of weeks, as well as a number of other Premier League sides. Crystal Palace were said to have had a £14m bid rejected for the 21-year-old last summer, after his 17-goal 2018/19 season with the Russian giants.

Sky Bet currently have Brighton as the 3/1 favourites to secure Chalov's signature in the current transfer window, with Crystal Palace (4/1), Chelsea (5/1) and Aston Villa (8/1) also appearing to be among the front-runners.

It is understood that Chalov's arrival is likely to seal the departure of veteran striker Glenn Murray, who has struggled for game time of late since the arrival of Neal Maupay from Brentford last summer.

If the bookies' odds are anything to go by - and they do tend to be a more accurate measure of future transfer activity than they are of political events - his next destination could be Nottingham Forest or Reading.