Brighton's Graham Potter speaks outs on Glenn Murray's January transfer link to Nottingham Forest

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter said he will fully understand if Glenn Murray wishes to depart in the January transfer window.

Murray, 36, has made 14 appearances in the Premier League this season but 10 have been from the substitutes bench and the striker was omitted entirely from the match day squad for the 1-1 draw against Chelsea at the Amex on New Year's Day

Championship outfit Nottingham Forest are said to be keen to boost their attacking options and it is believed that Murray is on a shortlist of striker targets drawn up by their manager Sabri Lamouchi.

Potter said, "I understand he has had a fantastic career, he has been great for this club and he might want to think about getting some game time.

"We have to try to respect that and understand that. I have absolutely no problem with Glenn at all. If he is with us great and, if not, I can understand why as well.

"These are all things we can think about and speak about privately. Whatever we do, we need to make sure the players we have got are ready to play the game and committed to the game and happy to play.

“It’s just the January speculation and fun we all have chatting about the ifs and buts. At the same time we have to make sure we are ready for the game.

“He is a fantastic character. He has been great with us and helped us to get to where we are now. He has helped me with the group, with the players, trained his best all the time.

“He has been involved with pretty much every squad except the game against Chelsea, where we had Arron Connolly and Ali (Jahanbakhsh) on the bench from an attacking perspective. Just that balance was the reason he missed out."

Murray has scored just once this season in the Carabao Cup at Bristol Rovers. Murray could feature in the FA Cup this Saturday at the Amex Stadium against Sheffield Wednesday. It would however see him cup-tied should he depart in January.