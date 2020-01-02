Brighton's January transfer plans outlined as Premier League rivals target HUGE deals

Here are the latest Premier League transfer rumours from around the web:

Inter Milan have joined the race to sign Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen. The Dane is out of contract in the summer and is also a target for Manchester United and several top European clubs. (Mail)

Granit Xhaka will have to wait for new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to agree to his proposed January loan move to Hertha Berlin. (Independent)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has played down suggestions of a January move for Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha. (Star)

Burnley, West Brom and Swansea are all hoping to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher after the 19-year-old impressed on loan at Charlton in the first half of the season. (Mail)

Juventus will attempt to re-sign former midfielder Paul Pogba from Manchester United. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United could secure a January agreement for the signing of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner by allowing the 23-year-old to remain with the Bundesliga leaders until the end of the season. (Express)

Napoli and Ajax are ready to move for Jan Vertonghen and tempt Tottenham into selling the Belgium centre-back, his contract is up at the in the summer. (Telegraph)

Real Madrid have made contact with the representatives of Liverpool striker Sadio Mane. (Le10Sport)

Marseille and Aston Villa are among the clubs monitoring former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge who is now at Turkish club Trabzonspor and has four goals in his last six games. (Mail)

Tottenham are leading the chase for West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson, with the Baggies potentially set to be forced to cash in on the 19-year-old even though they're in the automatic promotion places in this season's Championship. (Mirror)

Jurgen Klopp says England midfielder Adam Lallana could leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Mirror)

Midfielder Jack Colback is unlikely to get his desired move away from Newcastle in January after suffering a knee injury in training. The 30-year-old was attracting interest from several Championship clubs. (Shields Gazette)

Brighton are ready and willing to do business if the right deal were to come up. (The Argus)