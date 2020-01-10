Brighton's Shane Duffy gives a clear message ahead of meeting with former club Everton

Albion defender Shane Duffy is eager to respond from their FA Cup disappointment with rousing display against his former club Everton on Saturday.

Brighton exited the FA Cup with a rather limp display during the 1-0 loss to Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday.

Duffy said he was hurt by the result but admitted the Premier League is a priority and will look to hit back in style at Goodison Park. The Irish defender joined Everton at the age of 16 and made five league appearances before joining Blackburn Rovers in 2014 and then Albion in 2016.

A place in the starting lineup has not been guaranteed for Duffy this year unlike in previous seasons with Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, and Dan Burn all starting ahead of the Irishman.

Duffy said: “I feel I am still an important player in the changing room and I try to help the ones who are playing. “It’s not about me it’s about the club trying to push forward and we want that ambition here.”

“It’s always nice to go back to Goodison Park. It has been a long time since I have left there... It has all changed there now so it will be a difficult game and difficult atmosphere to play in.

“I know what it’s like when it’s rocking and they have a top manager there now who will get the best out of the players. It will be difficult but we can take some confidence from our away performances this season against some good teams.”

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton are just one point above Brighton in the league standings and will also hope to hit back from their own FA Cup disappointment following their 1-0 loss to city rivals Liverpool.

Everton have won two of their last three league matches with their defeat coming at last season’s champions Manchester City.

Brighton will however arrive with confidence thanks to positive results in their last two PL matches. Albion enjoyed a 2-0 triumph against struggling Bournemouth and followed that with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at the Amex.

Brighton will also hope to achieve the double against Everton after their 3-2 victory against them in October.

Midfielder Aaron Mooy is rated at less than 50-50 after picking up a knee injury in training while defender Burn (shoulder) faces six weeks on the sidelines following an injury against Chelsea. Solly March (groin) could be in line for a return but winger Jose Izquierdo (knee) remains absent.

Everton’s Jean-Philippe Gbamin (quadriceps) looks set to miss out as does Andre Gomes (ankle) and Alex Iwobi (hamstring).