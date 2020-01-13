Brighton transfer news round-up: Chelsea eye HUGE move for Albion defender, Glenn Murray latest, Ian Holloway targets James Tilley

Nottingham Forest have again been linked with a move for Brighton striker Glenn Murray.

The 36-year-old ex-Crystal Palace man has six months left to run on his Seagulls contract and has largely found himself in the role of substitute to 23-year-old seven-goal France ace Neal Maupay this season.

Murray last started a Premier League game last September but came on for the final 20 minutes of a 1-0 defeat to Everton at the weekend. But the Telegraph claim that Forest are eager “to push forward” with their pursuit of the veteran Englishman.

Elsewhere, according to the Times, Frank Lampard's Chelsea are eyeing up a move for Lewis Dunk - with the Blues enquiring about the availability of the 28-year-old centre back.

However, Chelsea will have to part with a reported £50m fee if they want to prize the one-time England international away from the Amex Stadium.

Finally, Grimsby Town are in advanced talks with Brighton forward James Tilley over permanent move, according to Grimsby Live.

Speaking after Grimsby's 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient on Saturday, Mariners manager Ian Holloway revealed that he has been in talks with another target in recent days.

“I’m working through things,” Holloway said. “I went to meet someone’s mum and dad on Friday night, who I’m trying to talk into coming to us.

“That would be amazing. I don’t want his name out there yet because he might not choose us. I’m hoping to god he does because he’s sensational.”

Tilley is currently on loan at Yeovil Town in the National League, although Brighton are prepared to end the deal early to push a move to Grimsby through.