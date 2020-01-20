Brighton transfer news round-up: Graham Potter has his say as Brighton braced for £48m mega bid

A report linking Graham Potter with one of his former players has been rubbished today.

According to newspaper talk, Brighton are not thought to be interested in signing Swansea City man Bersant Celina this month despite talk linking Graham Potter’s with a move for the midfielder.

The Sun has claimed that Albion were weighing-up a £10m offer for 23-year-old Kosovan but The Athletic believe those reports to be wide of the mark.

The former Ipswich loanee has been a regular in the Swansea side having scored ten goals and bagged 11 assists during his 69 appearances for the Championship outfit.

Brighton & centre back Lewis Dunk will reportedly soon be the subject of a huge £48m bid from Chelsea, according to the Daily Star.

Potter, however, played down the link four days ago.

"He signed a long term contract (July 2018). We are quite relaxed about the situation," said the Albion head coach.

"I have really enjoyed working with Lewis as a footballer and as a person. He is really important for us and we are really happy that he is with us.

"January is always a little bit different to every other month if we are being honest. "There is always a lot going on, a lot of talk from you guys (media) questions and interest.

"The window is open so there is more things going on in that regard but that is normal we know that is the case. When the window is open there is always more talk other than the football."