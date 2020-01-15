Brighton transfer round-up: Leeds United NOT in for Seagulls striker as Albion target defender and other 'possibles'

Leeds United won't place a bid for one of Graham Potter's strikers during the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Whites have been linked with a host of forwards - including Southampton's Che Adams - after the departure of Arsenal and Tottenham loanees Eddie Nkeitah and Jack Clarke.

During a transfer fan transfer Q&A with a journalist from The Sun, it was suggested Leeds may look at Brighton striker Glenn Murray, who has been linked with a move to various different Premier League and Championship clubs.

The bookies have the 36-year-old odds on to join Aston Villa at 6/1, with Newcastle United (12/1) and Leeds United (25/1) also featuring in the betting.

However, the national reporter dismissed the suggestion, explaining he hadn't heard anything about the possibility of the ex-Crystal Palace forward switching the Amex Stadium for Elland Road despite the reasonable odds.

Speaking before the Murray admission, the same journalist explained Graham Potter was targeting an unnamed right back and 'a couple of possibles' over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Brighton have been linked with a move for Leonardo Morosini by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato - the 24-year-old Brescia midfielder has played just 23 minutes this campaign.

Elsewhere, Albion under-23s striker James Tilley has today joined Grimsby Town on a one-and-a-half-year deal.

Finally, Beram Kayal’s season-long loan with Charlton Athletic has been terminated by mutual consent.

The Israel international made six appearances for Lee Bowyer’s men in the Championship, but hasn’t featured for the Addicks since early November, and recently underwent minor surgery on a groin injury. He is expected to be back to full fitness soon.