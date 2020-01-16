Brighton transfer round-up: Seagulls eye 27-y/o 32-goal Champions League ace, Midfielder REJECTS Albion, TWO linked with Amex exit

Brighton are set to rival Norwich City, Aston Villa and West Ham United for Genk star Mbwana Ally Samatta, according to reports.

The 27-year-old Tanzania international has snubbed approaches from teams in the Middle East in favour of a switch to England with a headline in Belgium reading ‘Samatta on his way to England’.

Samatta has netted 10 goals and bagged two assists in all competitions, making him Jupiler Pro League side Genk’s top scorer. He netted 32 goals in the 2018/19 campaign for the Belgian giants.

Sky Bet have made Graham Potter's side the 5/1 second-favourites to sign Genk striker Mbwanna Samatta this month.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have been linked with the signing of Brighton full-back Ezequiel Schelotto, who is also on Cagliari’s radar - according to a report on Tutto Mercato.

Schelotto spent the back end of last campaign on loan at Chievo Verona and has been used sparingly by Graham Potter since returning this summer.

The 30-year-old one-time Italy international has featured just four times in the Premier League this campaign and looks set to seal a move away from the Amex Stadium.

The Italian outlet state Dean Smith's side have made an inquiry, with a view to taking the defender to the Midlands this month, although no official contact has been made as of yet.

Elsewhere, Albion-linked Leonardo Morosini - a 24-year-old Italian midfielder - has rejected Brighton and Birmingham in favour of signing for Ascoli on loan, as that was always his ‘preferred destination’.

Albion veteran Glenn Murray has also been linked with a move this January, and Championship outfit Nottingham Forest currently look to be the clear favourites to sign him.