Brighton young guns exit International Cup as Valencia frustrate Simon Rusk's team

Brighton and Hove Albion under-23s coach Simon Rusk lamented missed opportunities as his young team exited the Premier League International Cup.

A goalless draw against Valencia on Wednesday night at the American Express Elite Football Centre means Albion miss out on the knockout stages, with one group match still to play against Wolfsburg next month.

Peter Gwargis' 86th minute penalty was saved by the Valencia keeper (Picture: Paul Hazlewood)

Albion did have their chances against Valencia, the best of which was a missed penalty from Peter Gwargis that was saved late in the game.

“We definitely should have won,” said Rusk. “We weren’t a million miles away from coming up with the answers but it was one of those nights when we were perhaps not destined to get a goal.

“Valencia allowed us to have more time at the back so it’s different for us tactically.

“They were compact and tough to break down and we were probably a couple of clinical moments away from what would have been a fantastic performance.

“The penalty produced a really good save but I’m not disappointed with how we went about the challenge.

“There was more at stake for us as we had to win but overall I was pleased with how we went about the task against a side who have some quality individuals.”

The under-23s are next in Premier League Two action on January 6 at Blackburn.