Burnley star linked with German clubs as Brighton fan-favourite could move on in January
The January transfer window is in full swing with a host of Premier League clubs eyeing massive deals.
And we’ve got news form Newcastle United, Manchester United, Brighton, Burnley and Chelsea as Premier League clubs look to strengthen in for the second half of the season.
1. Sheffield United eye reinforcements
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is planning a move for CFR Cluj's French striker Billel Omrani this month. (Sun)
Getty
2. Olivier Giroud to Newcastle United?
Newcastle want to sign Olivier Giroud on loan for the rest of the season but Chelsea have told them they will not let the striker leave unless they can bring in a replacement. (Telegraph)
Getty
3. Celtic eye Brighton fan-favourite
Celtic continue to be keep on a move for Brighton striker Glenn Murray. (Daily Mail)
Getty
4. Ben Gibson to Germany?
Burnley defender Ben Gibson is attracting interest from German sides Eintracht Frankfurt and Cologne. (Mail)
Getty
View more