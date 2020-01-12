Calvert-Lewin's tussle with Shane Duffy was key to Everton's win against Brighton

One of the key battles from Brighton's 1-0 loss at Goodison Park was Dominic Calvert-Lewin's tussle with defender Shane Duffy.

Calvert-Lewin, 22, has been in fine form for Everton of late and the young English striker has eight goals to his name in the Premier League this season.

With Harry Kane injured, Calvert Lewin, alongside Chelsea's Tammy Abraham, is in contention to help fill the void.

Despite not scoring against Albion yesterday, he was hugely impressive as he stood-up well to the physical battle with Duffy but also had the pace and skills to cause problems.

Richarlison scored the crucial winner with a well-taken first half strike and Bernard, who operated in a deeper role, was also excellent but it was Calvert-Lewin who really caught the eye.

Speaking in the mixed zone after the match, the striker looked as though he had been in a battle. He was sporting a cut on the back of his head and was wearing heavy strapping with ice around a calf injury.

"It was about getting back to basics and trying to win the individual battles. It was a physical battle against a big centre half," he smiled. "He (Duffy) likes the physical battle and he likes the ball in the air to be won. I do too so it was a good contest today and I enjoyed the battle."

Both Carlo Ancelotti and Duncan Ferguson walked past and warmly patted their striker on the back as he continued his interview. "I didn't quite hit the back of the net. I always give as a good as I get and I will always enjoy it when a defender wants to go up against me.

"I see it as a challenge and for me it's about coming out on top. I like to think I did alright today."

He certainly did do alright, better than alright. Ancelotti has worked with and brought out strikers such as Filippo Inzaghi, Alexandre Pato, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Karim Benzema.

In Calvert-Lewin the Italian has a player to coach and improve who is maturing and coming into his best form. That has to be good news for Everton and England.