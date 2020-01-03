Championship giants want Brighton legend who could exit as Potter set sights on £8m international - Chelsea deal striker blow

With just six points separating Watford in 19th and Everton in 11th, every advantage is key in the fight for Premier League survival.

Brighton have recorded two very positive points from their last two league outings with the FA Cup this weekend. Boss Graham Potter will be looking to January to improve his squad any way he can. The Seagulls have been linked with an international midfielder...

Glenn Murray could be allowed to leave Brighton this month. Nottingham Forest want the Seagulls legend who has made just four league starts. Boss Graham Potter said he understands if he would want to move. (Brighton & Hove Independent)

Chelsea and Liverpool have been dealt a blow with Timo Werner not keen to leave RB Leipzig until the summer. The 23-year-old doesn't want a move until after Euro 2020. (Goal)

Everton are keen on bringing an ex-Liverpool defender back to the Premier League. Carlo Ancelotti has targeted Ragnar Klavan. The centre-back left Anfield in 2018 and is playing in Serie A with Cagliari. (Sport Witness)

Sean Dyche has targeted a midfield replacement for Danny Drinkwater. The England international, a possible Newcastle United target, will return to Chelsea after a failed loan spell. (Lancs Live)

Celtic are interested in signing Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp. Chris Wilder understands the 33-year-old's frustration as he plays a bit-part role after hitting 23 goals in the club's promotion-winning campaign. (Star)

Jack Rodwell has joined Sheffield United until the end of the season. The free agent had been training with the Blades ahead of completing a deal. (Star)

Manchester United are keen on Dinamo Zagreb playmaker Dani Olmo. The 21-year-old Spanish international is a target for Barcelona and will likely cost around €40m. (L’Esportiu)

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow is wanted by Aston Villa. The Birmingham side are looking to add to their goalkeeping position after injury to Tom Heaton. (Chronicle)

Manchester United will look to sell £89m star Paul Pogba. The midfielder, who is currently injured, is keen on a move away from the club to win trophies with Real Madrid the most likely destination. (The Sun)

Fernandinho is set to be awarded with a new Manchester City contract. The 34-year-old is a key player for Pep Guardiola with the club keen to speak to the Brazilian with his contract expiring at the end of the season. (The Sun)

Brighton are one of the host of teams tracking Rangers ace Glen Kamara. The Blades have had the midfielder scouted but Arsenal, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Aston Villa and Leeds United are also interested. (The Sun)

Sheffield United have set their sights on Nice midfielder Adrien Tameze. Chris Wilder is keen to add to that department and hope to beat Premier League rivals Aston Villa, Southampton and Burnley to a loan deal. (Telegraph)

West Ham are targeting a move for £20m striker Gabriel Barbosa. The Brazilian is on loan at Flamengo from Inter Milan. The Hammers, however, could face competition from Chelsea who are also keen on a forward. (The Sun)

Aston Villa are tracking Chelsea pair Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi following the devastating news that Wesley is set to be out for the rest of the season. (Various)

Chelsea have had a mammoth £34m bid for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele rejected. The Frenchman has had interest from Manchester United also but the Ligue 1 side are adamant they won't sell. (Footmercato)

Manchester United are keen on Norwich City star Todd Cantwell. The midfielder has impressed for the Canaries this season and will likely be a summer target for the Red Devils, as well as Spurs and Manchester City. (Daily Mail)

Emre Can and Sean Longstaff are interesting Manchester United. The Juventus and Newcastle United midfielders have jumped onto a shortlist as the Red Devils look to potentially replace the injured Scott McTominay. (ESPN)

Everton have had a £500k bid for highly-rated Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite rejected with rivals Liverpool interested in the teenager. The League Two side know they can push for a bigger fee with a raft of clubs interested. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal and Spurs are set to battle it out for £63m Atletico Madrid ace Thomas Lemar. The attacker was close to joining the Gunners before his switch from Monaco to La Liga. He is now likely to be offloaded. (Daily Mirror)