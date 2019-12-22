David Beckham set for SHOCK Burnley swoop whilst Brighton linked with 22-goal striker

The January transfer window is fast approaching, with a whole host of Premier League clubs eyeing deals.

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest transfer gossip from around the web.

Chelsea will beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of England winger Jadon Sancho. He will cost 120m (Sun)

Jose Mourinho also want to bring in French defender Issa Diop, 22, who is valued at 50m by West Ham United. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham Hotspur have held talks to sign Flamengo midfielder Gerson and want to sign the 22-year-old Brazilian before the January transfer window opens. (90min)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the club are willing to work with agent Mino Raiola to land 19-year-old striker Erling Haaland. (Sunday Mirror)

Raiola also represents United midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, and has been told by Real Madrid that they will not be making a bid to sign the France international in January. (Marca)

Sheffield United want to sign Norwegian midfielder Emil Bohinen from Stabaek. The 20-year-old - who is the son of former Nottingham Forest, Derby and Blackburn midfielder Lars Bohinen - has also held talks with Leeds United. (Teamtalk)

Blades manager Chris Wilder says he is targeting "two or three" new signings in the January transfer window. (BBC Sheffield)

Galatasaray have offered Frenchman Hatem Ben Arfa, 32, an 18-month deal after the former Newcastle midfielder left Rennesin the summer. (Goal)

David Beckham has looked to revive Joe Hart's career by offering him a transfer to new MLS outfit Inter Miami. (Daily Mail)