'Explosive character' is part of Neal Maupay's game, says Leandro Trossard after Aston Villa scuffle

Leandro Trossard insists Neal Maupay's confrontational style is nothing to worry about following their feisty 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Maupay, 23, was at the centre of scuffle that took place after the final whistle following a hard fought 1-1 draw with relegation rivals Villa.

The French striker had a tough and highly-competitive afternoon up against 6ft 5in England defender Tyrone Mings. The duo battled hard and fair for the majority of the match but after the final whistle, Maupay responded angrily to something said by his former Brentford teammate Ezri Konsa.

The feuding duo were pulled apart by teammates and Albion skipper Lewis Dunk was forced to drag Maupay away by the scruff of his neck and down the players tunnel before the situation escalated further.

“Neal is just an explosive character," said Trossard. "It is just part of his game, but is it nothing he needs to work on or worry about. It is just sometimes in the heat of the moment there are arguments.”

Perhaps more Albion players could have used some of Maupay's fighting spirit as their tame second half showing allowed Villa to depart the south coast with a point. Albion were on top in the first half and had a deserved lead thanks to a well taken goal from Trossard - his third of the season.

A cracking effort with 15 minutes remaining from Villa's best player Jack Grealish sealed a point for the visitors.

Trossard added: “It is a little bit of shame that we gave the game away that way because I think in the first half we controlled the game and everything was in our hands.

"The second half we were a little bit sloppy and then we lose the ball in the midfield and one counter attack and it is a goal. That cannot happen in the next games, we have to learn from that as it has happened a couple of times this season.”

Albion are 14th in the Premier League table but remain just three points above the drop zone. Their next three matches against lowly Bournemouth (away), West Ham (away) and Watford (home) will be crucial in their bid to avoid relegation.

“In the first half we were in control," Trossard said. "We created chances and played some attacking football, that is what we need to keep in mind heading into the next games.

“Every game we are playing we are getting better but we just needed to kill the game in some ways. After they scored the equaliser they just sat back and killed the game and that is what we need to try to do in our next few games.”