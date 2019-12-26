Graham Potter doesn't want to lose striker as West Ham eye Spanish defender - Premier League gossip

The January transfer window is just days away with clubs eyeing deals. Here’s the latest gossip from around the web:

Everton and Atletico Madrid are battling to sign River Plate forward Rafael Santos Borre. (AS)

Burnley have reportedly joined the chase for the signature of £15m-rated Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill. (Lancs Live)

Sean Dyche is also thought to be keeping tabs on Ollie Watkins, but Brentford have ramped up their valuation to £25m. (Lancs Live)

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling wants to stay at Roma when his loan deal ends at the end of the season. (Roma Press)

West Ham are keen on signing Spanish central defender Unai Nunez from Athletic Bilbao. (AS)

Aston Villa are likely to be priced out of a move for Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica during the January transfer window. (Birmingham Mail)

Graham Potter says he hopes Glenn Murray stays at Brighton – despite interest from elsewhere. (The Argus)

Liverpool will appeal to the Premier League for the right to wear the Fifa world champions badge on their shirts in domestic matches. (The Athletic)

Chelsea are plotting a January move for RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner. (Express)

Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United and rejoin former side Juventus. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona will try to re-sign Paris St-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar this summer. (Goal)

Mario Mandzukic has ended speculation over his future by completing a move to Qatari outfit Al-Duhail despite interest from Manchester United. (Mail)

Manchester United are willing to offer 19-year-old Norwegian striker Erling Haaland a £200,00-a-week contract to join them from Red Bull Salzburg. (Sun)

Leicester star James Maddison will be the subject of an £80m approach from Manchester United in the summer. (Daily Star)

Monaco have joined AC Milan and Manchester United in the race to sign Barcelona's French centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo. (Calciomercato)

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini could let defender Issa Diop leave this window - the 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Tottenham. (Express)

Arsenal are expected to offload one of their forwards in an attempt to Lyon striker Moussa Dembele. (Le10Sport)