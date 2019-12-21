Graham Potter praises ex-Brighton boss and Seagulls chairman ahead of Sheffield United clash

Graham Potter has heaped praise upon his predecessor at the Amex Stadium alongside the club’s chairman.

The Seagulls welcome Sheffield United to the south coast in the Premier League this afternoon with both clubs enjoying good seasons.

Chris Wilder’s team are flying high in 7th position after promotion from the Championship last season whilst Brighton are 13th.

Potter, though, was quick to praise the contribution of former Brighton manager Chris Hughton for his part in club’s steady form this campaign.

Speaking to the BBC, Potter said: “I’ve really been surprised and delighted with the player's response because you’re taking over from a really respected football manager in Chris Hughton.

"There was a fantastic foundation here laid by him.

“The players have really taken to our ideas and how we want to play in a really positive way.

“But just like anything, we’ve got a lot to do in terms of improving how we want to work, but slowly we’re making steps.”

The 44-year-old ex-Swansea manager then explained chairman Tony Bloom had been ‘brilliant’ since his arrival in the summer.

“He was one of the reasons I came to the club in the first place,” Potter continued. “He’s a great guy and he knows what he wants.

“He’s been really supportive, to extend my contract was a really amazing gesture. Hopefully, we can use that stability and that support in a positive way.”