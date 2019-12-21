Huddersfield Town braced for Aaron Mooy talks with Brighton and Hove Albion

Huddersfield Town are bracing themselves for talks with Brighton and Hove Albion on the future of Aaron Mooy.

Mooy, 29, is on a season long loan at Brighton but is contracted to Huddersfield until the summer of 2022.

The Australian international has so far made 12 appearances at The Amex and has been a key player in Graham Potter's team in recent matches.

Huddersfield would expect to command a sizebale fee for the midfielder.

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley said, "Aaron has proven in his time at Huddersfield and in this loan spell at Brighton that he is a player who can live and be very successful in the Premier League.

"So, the good thing is that he is still a Huddersfield Town player, the good thing is his contract is long enough that we will be protected financially - the rest is up to the business people to try and get the right deal for the football club moving forward."

"His preference in the summer was to play in the Premier League. The club, I think, did good business to be able to extend his contract and protect the investment in the player.

"There will be negotiations and conversations between the clubs as to what happens next."