Liverpool, Manchester United, Brighton and Burnley linked with BIG deals - Premier League gossip

All the latest transfer news from around the web:

Liverpool are tracking Fluminense youngsters Andre and Wallace. (O Globo)

Burnley have shown an interest in £25m-rated Brentford striker Ollie Watkins. (Various)

Brighton are rumoured to be targeting Toulouse forward Max-Alain Gradel. (Sport Witness

Jose Mourinho is eyeing a move for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare to bolster his Tottenham squad, Manchester United have also shown an interest. (L'Equipe)

Borussia Dortmund do not want to sell Jadon Sancho in January. (Bild)

Manchester United have told Nemanja Matic and Marcos Rojo that they can leave the club. (Star)

Fulham and Brentford are considering moving for Leeds United loanee Jack Clarke in January if Tottenham decides to recall the winger.. (Mail)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eying Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic on a short-term deal. (Express)

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Isco from Real Madrid in a £44m deal. (Various)

Real Madrid are rumoured to be interested in Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen. (Mirror)

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac is a transfer target for Napoli and Roma. (Sky Sports)

Everton have been linked with Wolves striker Raul Jimenez as well as Southampton forward Danny Ings. (Talksport)

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says defender Filip Benkovic could be loaned to Derby. (Leicester Mercury)

Alan Pardew has been named the new manager of Den Haag. (Various)

Andy Carroll looks likely to earn a one-year contract extension at Newcastle United with boss Steve Bruce impressed by ex-Liverpool and West Ham man. (Mirror)

Manchester United are now in the race to sign Norway striker Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg. (Mail)

Real Madrid have told Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola that they will not be signing the World Cup winner in January. (Mail)

Tottenham will need to part with a £50m fee if they want to sign Issa Diop from West Ham. (Express)