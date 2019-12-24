Mark Lawrenson casts prediction for Brighton & Hove Albion's tricky Boxing Day trip to Spurs

It may be (almost) Christmas, but there's no rest in sight for Premier League teams, whose workload is set to increase heavily ahead of a frantic run of festive fixtures.

On Boxing Day, Brighton travel to north London to take on Tottenham Hotspur in their glamourous new stadium. Both sides are coming fresh off the back of wounding defeats, and it'll be intriguing to see how they get on in the day's early kick-off.

Mark Lawrenson has made his weekly set of Premier League predictions, and on this occasion has backed Spurs to emerge 3-0 winners over Albion.

Justifying his choice, the former Liverpool player wrote: "Tottenham were out-thought tactically by Chelsea on Sunday, could not get control of the game in midfield and finished up well beaten.

"Brighton, meanwhile, became Sheffield United's latest victims on the road, and have now won only one of their past seven matches.

"It is Spurs who I am expecting to see a response from here, but Jose Mourinho will have to sort his midfield out for that to happen."

Guest predictor Richard Hawley offered a similarly bleak scoreline tip for the Seagulls, suggesting that Graham Potter's side will succumb to a 3-1 beating against Jose Mourinho's men.

Last time the two clubs met, the Seagulls put Spurs to the sword with a swashbuckling performance at the AMEX Stadium, and Potter will be hoping that his side can deliver a similarly gutsy performance on Thursday to earn a solid result on their travels.