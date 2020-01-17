Mark Lawrenson reveals why he's backing Brighton & Hove Albion to topple Aston Villa this weekend

Brighton & Hove Albion will look to take further strides to moving well clear of the relegation zone this weekend, when they host newly promoted Aston Villa at the AMEX Stadium.

Writing in his weekly predictions column for BBC Sport, Lawro backed Graham Potter's to pick up a comfortable 2-0 victory, while his opponent for the week, actor and comedian Tom King, went for a 2-1 win for Albion.

Explaining the thought process behind his tip, Lawrenson said: "Aston Villa got totally taken apart by Manchester City last weekend, and just seem unable to string any sort of run of good results together.

"Brighton, meanwhile, only lost by one goal against Everton but it could have been more - the Seagulls were not very good. Both sides will see this as winnable game but Brighton have got home advantage and that is who I am backing."

The last time the two sides met back in October, an action-packed afternoon saw the Seagulls fall to defeat in stoppage time as Matt Targett's late effort bagged the Villains victory at the death.

A win for this weekend could see Albion leapfrog Newcastle into 13th, while a loss could see them in the dreaded relegation zone by Saturday evening.