Mark Lawrenson reveals why he thinks Everton will beat Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend

The Premier League is back this weekend, and Brighton will be looking to bounce back from their disappointing FA Cup exit to Sheffield Wednesday last week with a solid result on their travels to Everton.

Writing in his weekly predictions column, Lawro tipped Everton to pick up a 2-0 victory against Albion.

Justifying his selection, he wrote: "I was at Anfield for Everton's FA Cup defeat by Liverpool last weekend and I think it has been overlooked a bit that Reds keeper Adrian made some really good saves in the first half when the score was 0-0.

The Toffees were poor in the second half, though. I looked at them and across midfield Morgan Schneiderlin and Gylfi Sigurdsson looked pedestrian, which is a worry."

He continued: "Brighton were also beaten in the FA Cup third round, by Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, but their manager Graham Potter had made seven changes for that tie.

"It is not the Seagulls' first season in the top flight, but it is Potter's - so I can understand why he wants to concentrate on the Premier League. Potter needs to improve Brighton's away form - they have only won once on the road in the league since the opening day - but this is a bad time to play Everton."

Lawro concluded: "The Toffees fans were furious with the outcome of the derby and although they will be fully behind the team on Saturday, they will insist on a better performance.

"So, I am sure we will see a reaction from the Everton players here, especially because they are at home."

Meanwhile, Lawro's opponents for the week, Hollywood stars Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey, opted for a 2-0 and 1-1 scoreline respectively.

The Seagulls have never beaten the Toffees on their travels, but if Potter's side's historic win over Arsenal last month is anything to go by, records are there to be broken this season.