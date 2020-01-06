Brighton and Hove Albion's average weekly wage bill compared to Premier League rivals

Revealed: Brighton, Manchester United and Everton's weekly wage bills and how they compare to Premier League rivals

A recent survey from Global Sports Salaries (GSS) has revealed how much, on average, Brighton and Hove Albion and their Premier League rivals splash on wages per week.

The English top flight is one of the world’s wealthiest football leagues and research from GSS has given a detailed account of how much Albion and clubs from around the world fork out on wages per week and annually. Where do they rank? Click and scroll through the pages to find out:

1. Manchester City

2. Manchester United

3. Liverpool

4. Arsenal

