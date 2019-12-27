Revealed: Burnley and Brighton's staggering match day income compared to Premier League rivals

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has crunched the numbers to reveal how much money Premier League clubs make on a match day.

Please note that some of the available to us relates to previous seasons, hence the inclusion of since relegated teams.

Premier League matchday income: 110.8m

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the results.

Premier League matchday income: 98.5m

Premier League matchday income: 81m

Premier League matchday income: 73.9m

Premier League matchday income: 55.0m

Premier League matchday income: 24.5m

Premier League matchday income: 23.9m

Premier League matchday income: 19.2m

Premier League matchday income: 18.5m