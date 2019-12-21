Revealed: The market value of Brighton's squad compared to Premier League rivals - ranked in order according to Transfermarkt
Brighton and their Premier League clubs rivals combined market value totals upwards of £8 billion - but how do they rank individually?
Courtesy of figures provided by stats site Transfermarkt, market value is determined by the estimated market worth of each player in every Premier League clubs' squad.
1. Manchester City
Total market value of squad: 1.17b
2. Liverpool
Total market value of squad: 1.06b
3. Tottenham
Total market value of squad: 863.55m
4. Chelsea
Total market value of squad: 758.48m
