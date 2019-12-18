Scout report: How Brighton could exploit Sheffield United's weak links and counter unique tactics this weekend

Sheffield United have shocked fans and pundits alike with the impact they have made on the Premier League this season. They've been brazenly ruffling feathers, putting noses out of joint, and so far proving to be the antithesis to the big spending, yo-yo clubs like Fulham and Norwich City, who’ve continually struggled to gain a foothold in the top tier.

What’s the Blades’ form like?

Solid, very solid indeed. They've lost just twice in the league since September - although, this statistic is a little misleading, given the recent spate of international breaks for Euro 2020 qualification matches. They have won their last two matches on the bounce, and outclassed their fellow promotees Aston Villa with a 2-0 victory last weekend.

Their recent run has also featured a thrilling 3-3 with Manchester United, a 1-1 at Spurs' cavernous new stadium, and tight encounter away to Wolves, which also ended 1-1. The Blades have made a stirring start to the campaign, and have managed to face Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur without being beaten by any of them.

Who are the ‘danger men’ Brighton need to watch out for?

Many - yours truly admittedly included - didn't fancy Lys Mousset to find the searing goal-scoring form he has for the Blades since joining from Bournemouth, where his playing time was restricted to largely ineffective cameo appearances. Well, with Chris Wilder's backing he's now rediscovered the form that saw the Cherries splash out around £6 million to secure him from Le Havre back in 2016. He's scored four and made three assists in his last ten matches, and Brighton defence will need to mark him relentlessly on Monday evening.

Oli Norwood is another player who could cause Graham Potter's side some problems. He's the beating heart of their midfield, and the Seagulls' midfield enforcers need to make sure that he's not allowed to run the show with ease, as he has done or numerous occasions already this season.

And what about the manager?

There's a reason why Chris Wilder is being linked with pretty much every 'big' Premier League job going at the moment. Rising through the ranks of lower league football like some kind of managerial Jamie Vardy, the 52-year-old is a man in his coaching prime.

Defying the stereotype of backward-thinking British managers, Wilder is somewhat of a tactical innovator, and has admirably managed to get a top tier tune out of players who've risen from the depths of English football with him.

What is their style of play?

Sheffield United's style of football is, in a word, precise. Every pass looks to have been meticulously crafted by a crack team of football scientists, and they've clearly been relentlessly drilled on the training ground to achieve this high level of discipline and structure.

Then, there's Wilder's trademark 'overlapping centre-backs' which have had Match of the Day pundits purring throughout the campaign. As they play three central defenders at the back, it allows one of them to push up into midfield and overload the area during an attack, making the opposition's attempts a pretty unenviable task.

Any weaknesses to exploit?

Those overlapping centre-backs may be effective, but should they lose possession, they'll be - to state the obvious - exposed with a man short in defence. Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay are both more than capable of launching a rapid counter-attack, and could sucker punch their opponents on the break.

Wilder's side’s seven minutes of madness against Manchester United earlier in the season - where they shipped three goals in the blink of an eye to throw away a two-goal lead - is also an area where Potter is likely to be focusing. The Blades have rarely looked out of control this season, but when things start to unravel, their defence can suddenly become awful panicky, awfully quickly.

Also, while United have looked rock-solid at the back for much of the season, and boast the third-best defensive record in the division, 19% of the goals they've conceded have come for set-pieces, which is a further area that Brighton could look to capitalise - especially with Pascal Gross' dazzling dead ball skills.