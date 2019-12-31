Sky Sports pundit makes thrilling score prediction for Brighton & Hove Albion's big Chelsea clash

Brighton & Hove Albion face a tough test next time out as they face Chelsea, led by former star Frank Lampard.

Chelsea beat Arsenal last time out, and Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has his work cut out to mastermind a victory.

Lampard and Potter have both earned plaudits for their work this season, with The Seagulls and Chelsea both playing expansive and attractive football that has achieved impressive results.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has been impressed by Brighton this season, and is expecting them to put up more of a fight against Chelsea than Arsenal did.

He has predicted a thrilling goalfest, and has backed The Seagulls to avoid defeat.

Speaking in his predictions column, he said: "Chelsea still have a decent amount of quality. They walked away from Arsenal chuffed to bits as they never really played well, apart from upping it for the last 20 minutes. Frank Lampard changed it and they pushed and pushed. They are getting good results - even when they played well at Manchester City and lost, the signs were promising.

"The way Brighton are performing at home is impressive. We saw a bit of a slip up against Sheffield United, but they went back to basics against Bournemouth and were worthy winners. Brighton will go after it, while Chelsea's youngsters will be tired - they had to put a massive shift in at Arsenal to get the win. Brighton are very good at home, so I cannot separate them.

"CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2."