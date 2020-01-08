The 14 free agents available to Brighton in January - including ex-Ajax, PSG and Newcastle United talent

French Cup winners, ex-Champions League stars plus former Wales, Argentina and Senegal players all feature in our list of free agents that are available to Premier League clubs during the January transfer window.

1. Joe Ledley A 77-cap Wales international midfielder, the 32-year-old has Premier League experience with Crystal Palace and played in his countrys 2016 run to the European Championships semi-final.

2. Alan Hutton The 35-year-old right back has bags of Premier League experience with Sunderland, Aston Villa and Tottenham. His age my put clubs off, however.

3. Nico Gaitan A 31-year-old Argentine international winger, Nico Gaitan has played for some top European clubs. Including Benfica and Atletico Madrid.

4. Younousse Sankhare The 30-year-old Senegal international midfielder started his career at PSG in France and boasts three French Cup wins. Recently left Bordeaux after a two-season stint.

