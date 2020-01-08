The 14 free agents available to Brighton in January - including ex-Ajax, PSG and Newcastle United talent
The January transfer window is here - and there's a whole load of talent available to Premier League clubs.
French Cup winners, ex-Champions League stars plus former Wales, Argentina and Senegal players all feature in our list of free agents that are available to Premier League clubs during the January transfer window.
1. Joe Ledley
A 77-cap Wales international midfielder, the 32-year-old has Premier League experience with Crystal Palace and played in his countrys 2016 run to the European Championships semi-final.