Would you like to see Brighton's manager take a chance on these 14 free agents?

The 14 free agents available to Brighton in January - including ex-Ajax, PSG and Newcastle United talent

The January transfer window is here - and there's a whole load of talent available to Premier League clubs.

French Cup winners, ex-Champions League stars plus former Wales, Argentina and Senegal players all feature in our list of free agents that are available to Premier League clubs during the January transfer window.

A 77-cap Wales international midfielder, the 32-year-old has Premier League experience with Crystal Palace and played in his countrys 2016 run to the European Championships semi-final.

1. Joe Ledley

A 77-cap Wales international midfielder, the 32-year-old has Premier League experience with Crystal Palace and played in his countrys 2016 run to the European Championships semi-final.
Getty
Buy a Photo
The 35-year-old right back has bags of Premier League experience with Sunderland, Aston Villa and Tottenham. His age my put clubs off, however.

2. Alan Hutton

The 35-year-old right back has bags of Premier League experience with Sunderland, Aston Villa and Tottenham. His age my put clubs off, however.
Getty
Buy a Photo
A 31-year-old Argentine international winger, Nico Gaitan has played for some top European clubs. Including Benfica and Atletico Madrid.

3. Nico Gaitan

A 31-year-old Argentine international winger, Nico Gaitan has played for some top European clubs. Including Benfica and Atletico Madrid.
Getty
Buy a Photo
The 30-year-old Senegal international midfielder started his career at PSG in France and boasts three French Cup wins. Recently left Bordeaux after a two-season stint.

4. Younousse Sankhare

The 30-year-old Senegal international midfielder started his career at PSG in France and boasts three French Cup wins. Recently left Bordeaux after a two-season stint.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4