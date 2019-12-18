The 30 best Brighton and Hove Albion players of the decade - 30-21

This week at The Brighton and Hove Independent we count down the top 30 Brighton and Hove Albion footballers of the last decade.

Albion football writer Ian Hine and head of sport Derren Howard sifted through a list of players who made – and continue to make – a significant impact for the Seagulls.

Andrea Orlandi scored six goals from 56 appearances

It caused much debate but the final 30 was eventually agreed upon. Here we reveal the first 10 players from the 30-21 list.

Tomorrow (Thursday) we publish those who made the cut for the 21-11 section and then on Friday we reveal our top 10, along with our ultimate Brighton and Hove Albion player of the decade.

Take a look below to see if your stand-out player of the last 10 years is included.

* Appearances and goal numbers relate to the period August 2010 – May 2019.

Liam Rosenior

30 Andrea Orlandi: 2012-2014 - 56 appearances, 6 goals

Joined at the start of the 2012/13 season and played 35 times as Albion made the play-offs. Scored in the FA Cup win against Newcastle United. Found opportunities limited the following season and was released in June 2014

29 Andrew Crofts: 2012-2015 - 75 appearances, 6 goals

Made nearly 50 appearances in the two seasons after he re-joined. Was out of favour under Sami Hyypia but came back under Chris Hughton and played 17 times as Albion missed out in the play-offs. Now the U-23 Coach

Striker Elliott Bennett made 60 appearances, scoring 17 goals

28 Casper Ankergren: 2010-2017 - 68 appearances, 0 goals

Shared goalkeeping duties with Peter Brezovan in the first season at The Amex but was relegated to the bench in the following campaigns. Began to help develop the young goalkeepers at the club and now works with Ben Roberts as Goalkeeping Coach

27 Liam Rosenior: 2015-2018 - 51 appearances, 0 goals

Joined from Hull City in 2015 and although his appearances were limited, became increasingly influential as Albion came close and were then promoted. Made his well-publicised ‘chin-up’ gesture after the play-off defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in 2016

Adam El-Abd of Brighton & Hove Albion up against West Ham United's Carlos Tevez

26 Steve Sidwell: 2015-2015 - 55 appearances, 2 goals

Re-joined Albion 13 years after a previous loan appearance. Like Rosenior, was influential in the ‘near-miss’ campaign in 2016. His two goals were memorable – an injury-time winner at Nottingham Forest in April 2016 and a 50-yard screamer at Bristol City the following season

25 David Lopez: 2012-2014 - 65 appearances, 12 goals

Signed from Athletic Bilbao where he had fallen down the pecking order under Marcelo Bielsa. Made some telling contributions in two consecutive play-off seasons. Scored a memorable free-kick against Crystal Palace in March 2013. ‘Spanish Dave’ became a real fans favourite

24. Elliott Bennett: 2010/11 and 2014/15 - 60 appearances, 17 goals

The majority of his goals came in the 10/11 promotion season and he was a key member of Gus Poyet’s side. His performances earned him a move to Premier League Norwich City. After a serious knee injury in August 2013 put him out for a year, he returned for a loan spell in 2014/15 to help in the battle against relegation

Will Buckley was signed for a club-record 1m in June 2011 and scored 19 goals from 109 appearances.

23 Craig Noone: 2010-2013 - 64 appearances, 4 goals

Tricky winger, popular with the fans. Scored twice in the run-in to the League One Championship and was a regular starter for Poyet in the first season at The Amex. Provided the through-pass for Will Buckley’s 97th minute winner against Doncaster Rovers in August 2011

22. Adam El-Abd: 2010-2014 - 111 appearances, 2 goals

No-nonsense defender who came through the ranks, having been born in Brighton and at the club since the age of ten. A key member of the League One Championship-winning side in 10/11 and continued his good form the following season. Made 300 appearances in all, his final game coming in January 2014 against Bristol City

21. Will Buckley: 2011-2015 - 109 appearances, 19 goals

Signed for a club-record £1 million in June 2011. Made his debut as a substitute in the first League game at The Amex. Scored the equaliser then the winner in the 97th minute. Struggled with injuries but scored some crucial goals, including a winner against Newcastle United in the FA Cup and another injury-time strike against Leicester City.

