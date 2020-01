Graham Potter does not expect much business to take place during the mid-season window; however, the Seagulls continue to be linked with incomings and outgoings

1. Glenn Murray - OUT The Brighton fan-favourite striker is odds on to join Reading (5/4) with Newcastle United (10/1) and Leeds United (12/1) also reportedly interested. Getty Buy a Photo

2. Ezequiel Schelotto - OUT Has been linked with a summer move away from the Amex Stadium, but the bookies aren't yet offering odds on a transfer. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Fyodor Chalov - IN Brighton have been linked with a move for the 25m striker alongside Chelsea and Crystal Palace. Interestingly, no major betting companies are offering odds on who the Russia international will join. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Glen Kamara - IN The Rangers star is 16/1 on to sign for Brighton with five clubs ahead of the Seagulls including Premier League rivals Arsenal (9/2) and Sheffield United (8/1). Getty Buy a Photo

