This is how the bookies rate Brighton's chance of signing Spurs defender Kyle Walker-Peters this month

The January transfer window is yet to really get going - there's been a mountain of rumours as usual, but only two rather underwhelming deals have gone through in the Premier League thus far.

Brighton have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks, with Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kyle Walker-Peters the latest name said to be on Graham Potters' radar.

The bookies' history of predicting political events in recent times hasn't been the best - the 2016 US Presidential Election and the Brexit Referendum, anyone? - but they're usually bang on the money when it comes to transfer deals.

Currently, Sky Bet make Crystal Palace the odds on, 1/3 favourites to snap up the 22-year-old this month, with Brighton trailing at a distant 10/1. Norwich City follow at 14/1, and Newcastle United are also priced up at 20/1.

While a move for Walker-Peters appears to look unlikely, there's still three weeks of the window left to go, and Graham Potter will remain confident in the club's ability to make some quality additions before the deadline.

It appears that the Eagles' advantage is due to a willingness to take the player on a temporary loan spell, whereas Brighton would prefer to secure him on a permanent deal. It is worth noting, however, that reports on this issue differ - with some suggesting that new Spurs boss Jose Mourinho may in fact wish to sell the ex-England U21 international.

Other names to be linked with Albion of late include CSKA Moscow striker Feder Chalov, who they are 5/2 favourites to sign, and Genk forward Mbwana Samatta.