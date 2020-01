From the handbull rule, minimal offsides and subjective debates, VAR continues to hit the headlines for what seems to be all the wrong reasons – but has it benefited or deterred Brighton and Hove Albion?

A recent study from ESPN has detailed how the Premier League table would look if VAR was NOT implemented in England’s top flight this season. Scroll and click through the pages to see where the Seagulls and their counterparts lie ahead of this weekend’s fixture:

Current position: 1st | Current points total: 58

Current position: 3rd | Current points total 44

Current position: 2nd | Current points total: 45

Current position: 4th | Current points total: 36

Current position: 7th | Current points total: 30

Current position: 8th | Current points total: 29

Current position: 10th | Current points total: 27

Current position: 6th | Current points total: 30

Current position: 5th | Current points total: 31