This is why Brighton and Hove Albion lost at Everton

Brighton and Hove Albion were beaten 1-0 by Carlo Ancelotti's Everton thanks to a well-taken first half strike from their Brazilian striker Richarlison

Richarlison's eighth Premier League goal of the season, helped begin the process of winning back fans who turned on the team in the wake of their FA Cup loss to Liverpool's second string.

Graham Potter reacts after Glenn Muray's late effort drops wide

Had Seagulls substitute Glenn Murray put away a chance with two minutes to go, Goodison would certainly have turned on the players again after they spurned a number of chances.

Ancelotti made just three changes from the Anfield debacle, although they were aided by the tactics of Brighton, who missed influential midfielder Aaron Mooy through injury.

Brighton had just one win in eight coming into the game but their re-jigged defensive formation, that saw Lewis Dunk look extremely uncomfortable on the left side, meant Toffees' nerves were barely tested in the opening 45 minutes.

As a result the hosts were afforded a comfortable start which saw them denied a penalty after just four minutes when Theo Walcott skipped past Dunk, only to receive a half-hearted brush from the defender.

Richarlison celebrates his winner and his eighth Premier League goal of the season against Brighton

While it was barely enough to bring down the winger, it did impact his footing to such an extent he could only shoot straight at Mat Ryan, but VAR reviewed the incident and decided there was no reason for referee David Coote to change his decision to play on.

Everton's best efforts before the goal came when the excellent Bernard cut back on to his right foot and drilled a shot into the chest of Dale Stephens and Richarlison forced Ryan into a low save after a counter-attack from Bernard, comfortably Everton's best player.

The Brazilian, unsurprisingly, had a hand in the goal, but most of the credit must go to his compatriot who, having controlled Lucas Digne's driven pass, put his foot on the ball to send Alireza Jahanbakhsh the wrong way and give himself just enough time to place a shot back the other way inside the far post.

After the interval, Brighton's Leandro Tossard beat Jordan Pickford but not the crossbar with a bending shot but Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin had chances to settle the game, with the latter shooting straight at Ryan twice and then bundling one in with his arm which was correctly ruled out by VAR.

Richarlison expertly curls his effort around Adam Webster

As the visitors' applied some late pressure Mason Holgate diverted a Pascal Gross cross over his own bar before Murray saw a firm header well saved by Pickford from Troassard's cross.

Murray was then agonisinly close to a leveller when he strteched and flicked an effort over Pickford but in dropped just the wrong side of the post.

ALBION: Ryan, Montoya (Gross 62), Dunk, Duffy, Webster, Jahanbakhsh (Alzate 62), Stephens (Murray 72), Propper, Bernardo, Trossard, Maupay.

SUBS NOT USED: Button, Bissouma, Gross, Murray, March, Schelotto, Alzate.