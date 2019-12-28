Watch Alireza Jahanbakhsh score his first ever goal for Brighton against Bournemouth
Alireza Jahanbakhsh opened the scoring against Bournemouth with his first ever goal for Brighton and Hove Albion in 27 appearances.
Jahanbakhsh, who joined Albion for £17m in 2018, fired home in the second minute after a Neal Maupay teed him up.
It was a fine finish and he became the third Iranian player to score in the Premier League.
It sparked emotional celebrations from Jahanbakhsh who has been linked with a with January move away from the club. It was his first start of the season and his first start under Brighton head coach Graham Potter.